President Edgar Lungu shares a light moment with Copperbelt Minister Japhen Mwakalombe and Freedom Sikazwe during field tour at his farm in Chongwe’s Kanakatampa area on November 20, 2018 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

PF Kitwe District Chairlady Alice Siabula yesterday complained to Copperbelt Minister Japhen Mwakalombe that the economy is bad. But Mwakalombe stopped her in her tracks, saying everything was okay as seen from the massive infrastructure development on the province. Last week Mopani Copper Mines demolished over 600 houses in Luyando community in Mindolo which were built illegally on the mine’s land. The affected families have being spending nights in the cold over the past weeks. Speaking when Mwakalombe and Nkana Member of Parliament Alexander Chiteme visited the area, Wednesday, Siabula...