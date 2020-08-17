IN THIS audio, Petauke District Commissioner Velenasi Banda Moyo vows to shut down PASME FM Radio and keep it closed until after the 2021 general elections, because the station aired a programme featuring opposition UPND president Hakainde Hichilema without a police permit. And Petauke Association of Small and Medium Entrepreneurs (PASME) FM Radio station manager Mathew Banda says the station saw no logic in reporting Commissioner Moyo to police over her actions on Thursday last week, because she used police officers to shut down the station. Last Thursday, Moyo stormed...



