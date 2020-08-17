PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has asked youths not to accept to be used as tools of violence in the 2021 general elections, warning that the vice will destroy Zambia. And President Lungu has launched the K470 million multi-sectoral youth empowerment fund targeting 150,000 beneficiaries. Speaking during the launch of the youth empowerment fund in Ndola, Saturday, President Lungu said youths should not accept to be used as agents of violence. “I want to take this opportunity to urge my dear youths not to accept to be used as agents of evil...



