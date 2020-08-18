Electoral Commission of Zambia Public Relations Manager Margaret Chimanse speaks during the launch of the 2019 Delimitation process at Pamodzi Hotel in Lusaka on July 3, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE Electoral Commission of Zambia has set September 17, 2020 as polling date for the Lukashya and Mwanasabombwe parliamentary by-elections. And ECZ says there will be no public rallies to avert the spread of COVID-19, urging political parties to devise other campaign strategies. In a statement, Tuesday, ECZ public relations manager Margaret Chimanse also said 12 local government by-elections would also be held on the same date. She stated that the commission had set August 27 as the date for filling in of nominations. “The Electoral Commission of Zambia has...