FREE Press Initiative (FPI) founder Joan Chirwa says there is need for the Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) and the Ministry of Information to school low level civil servants on how radio stations operate. And IBA Director General Josephine Mapoma says the authority is investigating an incident where Petauke District Commissioner Velenasi Banda Moyo acting together with some police officers disrupted a paid for radio program on Petauke’s PASME FM Radio Station last weekend. In an interview, Chirwa said she was shocked by the level of ignorance exhibited by Moyo in...



