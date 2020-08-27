ROAD Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) head of public relations Frederick Mubanga says the Agency will continue enforcing the law to ensure that all passenger vehicles fully adhere to the Standard of Operation Procedure, which has been adopted by the Ministry of Transport and Communications. In an interview, Mubanga said RTSA would continue enforcing the law to ensure that the developed rules were fully adhered to. “Overloading is a risk in terms of issues to do with road safety and now, of course, when it comes to issues with COVID-19....



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.