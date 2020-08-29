HOME Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo says the Ministry has postponed the date of commencement of phase two of the ongoing mobile NRC registration due to delays in delivery of key equipment required to complete the exercise. Speaking during a press briefing Kampyongo said the postponement was caused by the delays in the delivery of key equipment of the first few days of the exercise in phase one. He, therefore, said that phase two would commence on September 10 and not September 1 as earlier planned. Phase one of the mobile...



