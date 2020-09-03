ZAMBIA Institute of Purchasing and Supply (ZIPS) says government gets unfairly attacked over certain contracts because there is no senior procurement officer who can clear the air as well as coordinate that function. And President Edgar Lungu says Cabinet will consider creating an office to oversee all government procurement in order to restore people’s faith in public transactions. Speaking when the ZIPS executive paid a courtesy call on President Edgar Lungu, Wednesday, ZIPS president Chibwe Mwelwa said having no high ranking office in charge of procurement subjected the process to...



