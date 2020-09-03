CHAMBESHI Water and Sewerage Company Limited employees have gone for three months without being paid their salaries. But Chambeshi managing director Luckson Simumba attributes the delay in salary payments to the company’s failure to raise enough revenue, triggered by government’s pronouncement for all utilities not to disconnect households that are defaulting on bill payments. The workers, who spoke anonymously, engaged News Diggers! in separate interviews to reveal that they were owed three months’ salary arrears. They also complained about their low wages, which had negatively affected their livelihoods and standard...



