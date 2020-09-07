PATRIOTIC Front Copperbelt Mobilization Committee Chairperson Bowman Lusambo has donated K70, 000 and K50,000 cash to Roan and Mpatamato marketeers in Luanshya respectively. And Lusambo has launched the PF Copperbelt party campaign and mobilization activities ahead of the 2021 general elections. But Roan NDC member of parliament Joseph Chishala says no amount of money from questionable sources will make voters change their minds about kicking out PF in 2021. Addressing party officials from the mobilization committee at Buteko school, Lusambo, who is also Lusaka Province Minister and Kabushi PF member...



