HUMAN Rights activist Brebner Changala says schools must re-open because any damage to the education system will destroy the country’s basic structure of fundamental development. Commenting on the impact of COVID-19 on schooling, Changala said keeping schools closed for a long time would destroy the country’s basic structure of fundamental development. “The (General Education) PS had a valid point and we have a generation to protect in terms of academic excellence. If you have seen the entire world, which is affected by COVID-19, before any major institution comes to full...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.