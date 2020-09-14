NATIONAL Democratic Congress (NDC) president Chishimba Kambwili says President Edgar Lungu’s State of the Nation address during the opening of Parliament last Friday is uninspiring and does not give hope for economic recovery. And Kambwili says President Lungu’s pronouncement that government is determined to fight corruption is a joke. Meanwhile, Kambwili says Zambia is worse off today than President Lungu found it. In an interview, Kambwili said President Lungu’s address did not indicate how government was planning to grow the country’s economy. ”Which policies did he talk about? Saying the...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.