Tourism Minister Ronald Chitotela, accompanied by Mwansabombwe PF Member of Parliament Rodgers Mwewa (r), leaves ACC headquarters in Lusaka shortly after being released on bond on May 23, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

TOURISM and Arts Minister Ronald Chitotela says Zambia is a leading country in the tourism industry within the SADC region for being the first to have opened safari hunting. And Chitotela says he has written to President Edgar Lungu to move the land adjacent to ZNBC Mass Media Complex from the Ministry of Community Development to his Ministry so that they can construct a hotel and an arts centre. Speaking when he featured on the ZNBC Sunday Interview, Chitotela said Zambia was the leading African country in the SADC region...