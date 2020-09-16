THE Food Policy Council, with support from Hivos, is tomorrow set to launch the Food Security Initiative spearheaded by CUTS Zambia and the Lusaka City Council (LCC) to help government shape policy in the agricultural sector. In an interview, Consumer Unity Trust Society (CUTS) programmes officer consumer welfare Jane Zulu explained that the initiative was important because the country still did not have a food policy despite having an agricultural policy in place. “On the 17th of this month, we will be launching a document called the Food Security Initiative...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.