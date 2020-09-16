PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu is expected on the Copperbelt on a one day official visit, Wednesday. Copperbelt Province Minister Japhen Mwakalombe confirmed this to journalists in Ndola yesterday. He said President Lungu will arrive at Ndola’s Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe Airport at 17:00 hours. Mwakalombe said the Head of State would on Thursday, September 17 inspect progress of works at the US$450 million Kafulafuta Dam in Masaiti district. Mwakalombe said the President attached a lot importance to the project which he said would ensure steady supply of quality water to four towns...



