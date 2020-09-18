MINISTRY of Health Spokesperson Dr Abel Kabalo says HoneyBee Pharmacy will have to replace the spoilt medical drugs which it supplied to government. Recently, Zambia Medical Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA) director-general Bernice Mwale ordered HoneyBee to recall all batches of discoloured Paracetamol Tablets which it supplied to the Ministry of Health within 14 days. And in an interview, Dr Kabalo said government could accept a product which it cannot use. “We cannot get a product that we cannot use. That means that the supplier will have to replace the drugs. We...



