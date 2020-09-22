A FRESH investigation into the supply of toxic drugs by HoneyBee Pharmacy has revealed that the firm actually submitted falsified financial statements to the Ministry of Health in order to win the US$17 million Health Centre Kits tender. And the World Health Organisation (WHO) says it does not accredit any pharmaceutical manufacturing companies, contrary to claims by HoneyBee Pharmacy that the substandard drugs it supplied to the Ministry of Health in Zambia were sourced from manufacturers accredited by the global health institution. Sources close to the investigation told News Diggers...



