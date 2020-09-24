HOME Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo says government will deploy more police officers to protect equipment and officials involved in the mobile issuance of national registration cards during phase two. And Kampyongo has refuted opposition claims that some foreign nationals are obtaining NRCs, saying that in fact, two foreigners are serving jail sentences for attempting to do so in Mwense district. In a ministerial statement to Parliament, Wednesday, Kampyongo said government was aware of incidences where officials were attacked and some equipment was stolen and destroyed. He said disrupting the exercise...



