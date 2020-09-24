Chongwe women cook some traditional food during the beyond maize dissemination and public discussion organized by CSPR at Graka Lodge in Chongwe on September 12, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE Civil Society Scaling Up Nutrition Alliance (CSO-SUN) has warned of increased food insecurity in the country if care is not taken on how the 2020/2021 farming season is handled given the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy. And the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) says it is currently carrying out a COVID-19 impact assessment on households to determine the utmost effect of the pandemic on the citizenry. There has been growing concern on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on access to sustainable diets for many...