FDD leader Edith Nawakwi makes submissions on the Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Bill No. 10 before the Parliamentary Select Committee of the National Assembly in Lusaka on September 25, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

CRACKS have deepened in the Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD), as the opposition party has suspended spokesperson Yotam Mtayachalo from all party activities. In a letter dated September 16 written by party national secretary Nathan Mulonga, Mtayachalo was suspended for mobilising party leaders to hold an unauthorised meeting in an effort to expel embattled party president Edith Nawakwi. “I have received a complaint letter from the provincial chairman Central Province alleging that you are interfering in the disciplinary matter involving Mr Jerry Simpemba. There are allegations that you are...