LUSAKA Province Minister Bowman Lusambo says no normal person can vote for UPND president Hakainde Hichilema in the 2021 general election because the party has nothing to offer Zambians. Commenting on UPND secretary general Stephen Katuka’s statement that Hichilema was still the most “happening man in the country” and that the party would not replace him ahead of the 2021 election, Lusambo argued that the UPND, under Hichilema, had nothing to offer Zambians. He insisted that the signs were clear that President Edgar Lungu would win next year’s general election...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.