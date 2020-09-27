Kamanga residents in Lusaka today protested and looted a police post after officers shot dead a 17-year-old patron during a night operation. Police spokesperson Esther Katongo confirmed the incident in a statement saying police had commenced investigations into the matter. The incident happened in the early hours of Sunday when police reserve officers with, members of the neighbourhood watch, went to close down a night club called Flavour Night Club. In the process, an altercation ensued, lading to the shooting of the juvenile called Timothy Zulu. This then angered the...



