UPND president Hakainde Hichilema says the 2021 budget is a reflection of total failure in economic management. In a Facebook post, Hichilema said the 2021 budget was worrying because it did not address various economic challenges. “The national budget that was presented by the Finance Minister Dr Bwalya Ng’andu, the last of the PF Government, is worrying and a reflection of total failure in economic management. Firstly, the week started with the announcement that Zambia will not only fail to pay the first Eurobond bullet payment due in 2022, but...



