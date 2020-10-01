FORMER finance minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane says Zambia currently has no capacity to repay the three Eurobonds worth US $3 billion, hence government’s request for a six-month suspension on interest payments. And Musokotwane says Zambia’s economic recovery will not succeed as long as foreign commercial debt remains unpaid. Speaking when he featured on “Let the People Talk” on Radio Phoenix, Tuesday, Musokotwane said Zambia lacked the financial capacity to repay all the Eurobonds. “The first one of those Eurobonds matures in 2022, but we still pay interest on them. On...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.