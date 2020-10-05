ANTI-Voter Apathy Project (AVAP) executive director Richwell Mulwani says government should address the recommendations that were made by the Commission of Inquiry into the 2016 voting patterns to avoid a possible repetition of violence and voter apathy ahead of the 2021 general election. In an interview, Mulwani said it would not be right to go to the next polls without addressing the findings of that Inquiry. “It is very important to address all the issues that arise from whatever inquiry that the government may undertake. The report of the Commission...



