Former Archbishop Telesphore Mpundu following the proceedings at Supreme Court Ground during the Palm Sunday Celebrations on April 14, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

FORMER Archbishop of Lusaka Telesphore Mpundu says President Edgar Lungu’s leadership is worse than the former British colonial masters because he exhibits no tolerance for opposing voices as required in Zambia’s Republican Constitution. In an interview, Bishop Mpundu complained that President Lungu’s government had rapidly degenerated into a brutal dictatorship, which was worse than the former British autocracy which existed before Zambia’s independence. He wondered why citizens had to be threatened with arrest whenever they rebuked President Lungu, citing arbitrary arrests of prominent civil rights activists who condemned the PF’s...