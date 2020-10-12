UPND secretary general Stephen Katuka says if he had his way, political parties such as Wynter Kabimba’s Rainbow would be deregistered for failure to participate in electoral activities. Meanwhile, Katuka has lamented that Zambia is now subdivided into two parts; one for the PF and where laws are not applicable. Commenting on Kabimba’s remarks that no political party had invited him to form an alliance, Katuka dismissed the former justice minister’s assertions as baseless because the onus was not on the UPND or other opposition to approach him, but on...



