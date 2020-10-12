NATIONAL Democratic Congress (NDC) president Chishimba Kambwili says government should start taking practical steps to rebuild the economy because prayer alone will not help in any way. And Kambwili says the National Day of Prayer and Fasting has not yielded any results as hatred among politicians is the order of the day. Last week National Guidance and Religious Affairs Minister Godfridah Sumaili said this year’s National Day of Prayer, Fasting and Reconciliation would focus on the recovery of the economy and sustenance of national peace. But in an interview, Kambwili...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.