THE University of Zambia Lecturers and Researchers Union (UNZALARU) has demanded the abolishment of the University of Zambia’s Caretaker Committee which was constituted by Higher Education Minister Dr Brian Mushimba. On October 1, UNZA acting registrar Dr Lubinda Haabazoka wrote to UNZALARU requesting the union to submit comments on the proposed revisions to the staff disciplinary and grievance procedure code as the Caretaker Committee was scheduled to consider the proposed code October 28, 2020. But in response letter dated October 5, Dr Mambwe asked Dr Haabazoka if and when a...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.