ZAMBIA Chamber of Mines president Goodwell Mateyo says local mining firms should take advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic to supply more copper on the international market, while other suppliers are still contending with the situation. Mateyo observed that there was currently a sharp demand for copper on the international market as other suppliers in COVID-19-hit areas, such as Chile, were unable to operate normally, adding that local firms in Zambia could take advantage and supply more. “The prices of copper are okay. It kind of crashed between January and March,...



