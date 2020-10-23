VETERAN politician Vernon Mwaanga says despite the country attaining 56 years of independence, Zambia’s political and governance system has worsened and deteriorated. In an interview, Mwaanga lamented that Zambia’s political landscape was now characterised by greed and lust for personal wealth rather than public service. “We are just about to mark 56 years since Zambia attained independence from Britain on 24th October, 1964. Independence came at a high price. The brave men, women and youth, sacrificed their lives, their blood, toil and sweat, to achieve independence. This would not have...



