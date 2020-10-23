Transparency International Zambia (TI-Z) has wondered whether the Financial Intelligence Center amendment bill isn’t targeting to clip the powers of the centre. In an interview, TI-Z executive director Maurice Nyambe hoped that the amendment bill was not a smokescreen for weakening the functions of the FIC. The Financial Intelligence Center amendment bill passed the first reading stage in Parliament on Tuesday. “We have noted that the Financial Intelligence Centre (Amendment) Bill 2020 went through First Reading in Parliament on Tuesday and has now been referred to the parliamentary committee on...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.