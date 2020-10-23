CHAPTER One Foundation (COF) says Zambia has experienced a rapid weakening of the democratic system, which includes increased limitations of freedoms of expression and assembly in the past 10 years. In a statement, Thursday, Chapter One Foundation executive director Linda Kasonde observed that this year’s Independence Day celebration came at a time when most citizens were losing hope in the State’s ability to protect Zambians. “For most of our independence, Zambia has been a beacon of peace and democracy. We have exemplified peaceful transitions of power on the African continent,...

To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.
Log In Subscribe