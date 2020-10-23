Chapter One Foundation executive director Linda Kasonde speaks during the News Diggers!, Eden University, Chapter One Foundation, OSISA and Prime Television public discussion on Bill 10 at Intercontinental Hotel in Lusaka on January 17, 2020 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

CHAPTER One Foundation (COF) says Zambia has experienced a rapid weakening of the democratic system, which includes increased limitations of freedoms of expression and assembly in the past 10 years. In a statement, Thursday, Chapter One Foundation executive director Linda Kasonde observed that this year’s Independence Day celebration came at a time when most citizens were losing hope in the State’s ability to protect Zambians. “For most of our independence, Zambia has been a beacon of peace and democracy. We have exemplified peaceful transitions of power on the African continent,...