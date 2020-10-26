DISASTER Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) national coordinator Chanda Kabwe says government is not hesitant in providing information on COVID-19 donations. Last week Transparency International Zambia observed that there was no coordination in the handling of COVID-19 donations and that government was hesitant in providing information on the same. But in an interview, Kabwe said all donations were in public domain and information relating to the same was always published. “There is no hesitations from government to provide information on COVID-19 donations. We put in the print media, for consecutive...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.