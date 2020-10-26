Vice-President Inonge Wina addresses mourners the Anglican Cathedral of the Holy Cross during the requiem service of former Cabinet Minister Andrew Kashita in Lusaka on January 17, 2020 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

VICE-PRESIDENT Inonge Wina says there has never been formal advice from the opposition UPND to the Minister of Finance on how to manage Zambia’s debt. And Vice-President Wina says disrespect for the police is what is provoking some of the reaction being demonstrated by cops and other law enforcement agencies. She was speaking in Parliament, Friday, during the Vice-President’s Question Time. Vice-President Wina complained that most advice on debt came in form of disparaging government, adding that it was difficult for the one who was being advised in that manner...