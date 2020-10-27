One of the generators at Kafue Gorge hydro power station during a tour of the plant on October 3, 2017 - Picture by - Tenson Mkhala

ZESCO senior corporate affairs manager John Kunda says the fire that gutted part of the dam at Kafue Gorge Lower Hydropower Station will not delay the completion of the project. In an interview, Dr Kunda said the fire had only affected the dam wall and the paint around that wall, adding that the rest of the project remained intact and will be commissioned as scheduled. “So, the fire was true, and I wanted to say that this was purely an occupational issue. But the fact is that, first of all,...