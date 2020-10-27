RAINBOW Party general secretary Wynter Kabimba says there is no dictatorship in Zambia and that those preaching about it should read researched works about how dictatorial regimes treat their people. And Kabimba says he has no emotions regarding NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili’s imprisonment because the former is neither his friend nor his relative. Speaking on the People’s Debate on Pan-African Radio, Monday, Kabimba argued that there was no dictatorship in the country. “Sometimes I hear people saying, ‘oh, there is dictatorship in this country!’ Have you ever lived under a...



