Parliamentary committee on health, community development and social services chairperson Princess Kasune speaks when Ministry of Finance permanent secretary for budget and economic affairs Emmanuel Mulenga Pamu appeared before the committee on February 10, 2020 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

IT will be difficult for government to effectively plan ahead without knowing the population of citizens it intends to plan for, says Vice-chairperson of the Zambia All Parties Parliamentary Caucus on Population And Development (ZAPPC) Princess Kasune. Debating the K779.5 million budgetary allocation to the Ministry of Development and Planning for next year, Kasune, who is also Keembe UPND member of parliament, argued that the allocation was a clear indication that the Ministry will fail to achieve its core mandate. “I am concerned that the Ministry that is charged with...