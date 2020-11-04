Alliance for Community Action executive director Laura Miti speaks to journalists during a Joint for Accountability in Zambia (JAZZ) press briefing on the planned citizen demonstration to demand full disclosure of public resources management in Lusaka on September 26, 2017 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

ALLIANCE for Community Action (ACA) executive director Laura Miti says President Edgar Lungu should transfer Justice Minister Given Lubinda to another ministry because he is too emotional and will mislead the Head of State on other bad laws like Bill 10. And Miti says government has deliberately approved the one-month voter registration period to increase their chances of winning the 2021 general election. Speaking on 5FM’s The Burning Issue programme, Tuesday, Miti argued that Lubinda was an emotional Minster who could not lead a critical Ministry such as the Ministry...