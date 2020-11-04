PF MEDIA director Sunday Chanda says the ruling party is not disappointed that Bill 10 collapsed because the responsibility of its failure lies with the UPND. And Chanda says UPND will still fail to win next year’s general election despite having successfully derailed Bill 10. In an interview, Chanda argued that Bill 10 was not a PF affair, adding that the ruling party’s only disappointment was that the UPND had “killed the Zambian dream.” “I think Bill 10 was not a PF affair, yes, we supported the Bill and, yes,...



