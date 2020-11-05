HOME Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo says the second phase of the mobile issuance of National Registration Cards (NRCs) was a success, with 632,363 NRCs issued out of the 730,000 target. Speaking when he rendered a Ministerial Statement in Parliament, Tuesday, Kampyongo announced that the NRC mobile issuance programme had achieved an 87 per cent success rate. “Mr Speaker, phase two of the mobile issuance of National Registration Cards started on 20th September, 2020, in Central, Lusaka, Muchinga, Southern and Western provinces after the successful completion of phase one in the...



