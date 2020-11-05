VICE-PRESIDENT Inonge Wina has urged members of parliament to trust the country’s electoral process and engage the Electoral Commission of Zambia whenever they feel aggrieved. She was speaking in response to a question from Monze Central UPND member of parliament Jack Mwiimbu who asked whether the Electoral Commission of Zambia had any plans to discard the 2016 voters register, if there were such plans, why and if there were no such plans, how the newly registered voters would be included in the 2016 register and what mechanism the government used...



