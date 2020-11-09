MPONGWE PF aspiring candidate Emmanuel Kasambo has donated K400,000 cash to marketeers, saying the money has come from President Edgar Lungu. According to Kasambo, President Lungu made the donation in order to empower marketeers. Kasambo delivered the cash to Ibenga market on Saturday. He said the money was from a revolving fund and that it should be paid within four months at no interest. He said President Lungu told him that the money was meant to boost marketeers whose businesses had negatively been affected by COVID-19. “The President has sent...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.