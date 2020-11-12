NATIONAL Democratic Congress (NDC) vice-president Josephs Akafumba says the ignorance exhibited by Justice Minister Given Lubinda on Article 52 sub article (6) of the 2016 Amended Constitution is alarming. On Saturday, Lubinda had argued that Article 52 (6) of the 2016 Amended Constitution was dangerous and toxic as it gave the opposition an advantage to cancel the elections if they saw that they were losing. “In our Constitution, there is Article 52 sub article (6), very dangerous, extremely toxic in that Constitution. It states that if people have filed in...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.