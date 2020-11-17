Transparency International Zambia says it seems procurement of goods which never get delivered has become the norm and a vehicle to siphon money from public coffers. Commenting on the 2019 Auditor General’s report in a statement, Monday, TIZ executive director Maurice Nyambe said lack of action in holding erring officers accountable remained a great concern. “Transparency International Zambia (TI-Z) welcomes the release of the 2019 Auditor General’s report with some reservations. We are cognizant of the Office of the Auditor General (OAG) being of critical importance to Zambia’s quest for...



