Former Attorney General Musa Mwenye SC speaks at the News Diggers and Osisa, in partnership with Eden University and Prime TV public discussion forum at Lusaka Intercontinental Hotel on August 16, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

FORMER attorney general Musa Mwenye says government’s failure to to pay a US $40,000 debt interest repayment to the Eurobond holders is embarrassing and shameful. In response to a query, Mwenye said that no one was happy with the current situation, but that the country’s default was self-inflicted and deliberate as government was guilty of wasteful expenditure. “None of us are happy about our country defaulting on a loan. It is nothing to rejoice about and it is actually embarrassing that at this stage of our development, the whole of...