PF NATIONAL mobilisation chairperson Richard Musukwa says Zambians still have confidence that the ruling party and President Edgar Lungu will lift them out of abject poverty. And Musukwa has argued that there is no wind of change blowing across the country to favour the UPND forming government next year because it only exists in UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema’s head. On Sunday, during a rally, Hichilema said it was time for change and that citizens had suffered under the PF regime. But in an interview, Musukwa argued that Hichilema was not...



