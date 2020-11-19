GREEN Party president Peter Sinkamba says government should expedite the process of legalising the cultivation of cannabis so that it earns some income to clear off debt. In an interview, Sinkamba said since the Eurobond was mismanaged and corruptly used to purchase fire tenders, government can quickly earn the money back through tax on the sale of cannabis. “In terms of the green agenda where we have indicated that we need to take serious the issue of legalising for medicinal, industrial and economic purposes, of course we have lost a...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.