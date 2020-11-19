UNIVERSITY of Zambia (UNZA) Vice Chancellor Professor Luke Mumba says students who have missed the November exams will be given a chance to write the deferred exams in December after paying their fees. And Prof Mumba says students currently owe the institution around K57 million in unpaid fees. Meanwhile, Lusaka Province Police Commissioner Nelson Phiri says two students have been arrested for staging protests at the University. Speaking during a media briefing in Lusaka, Wednesday, Prof Mumb announced that management had decided to introduce the deferred exams to help students...



