Information and Broadcasting Services Minister Dora Siliya at her office during the handing over of the draft Self Regulatory Bill by Media Liaison Committee chairperson Enock Ngoma at her office in Lusaka on December 11, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

GOVERNMENT has strongly reprimanded UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema and urged him to tone down on the use of “disgusting and insulting words,” which are allegedly causing extreme embarrassment among “decent adults.” Meanwhile, government has launched the first-ever Media Development Policy saying it is aimed at promoting professional standards by encouraging media self-regulation. In a statement, Monday, Chief Government Spokesperson Dora Siliya stated that government was dismayed and saddened by the use of unpalatable language by various political leaders, particularly Hichilema, following his use of the phrase “Pa Munyoko” at a...